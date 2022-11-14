ARRESTS

  • Drew Anthony Baird, 20, 1615 Fairchild Ave., for interference with law enforcement officer. Released on $750 bond.
  • Isidro Martinez, 17, 430 Moro St. No. 1, for distribution of marijuana, distribute or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
  • Mack Dylan Hall, 21, Fort Riley, for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of witness/victim, and criminal threat. Released, no bond posted.
  • Abel Ibarra Jr, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Ethan Douglas Craven, 32, Riley, for criminal damage to property. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Dytwon Diodquin Oscar, 19, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Crispino Merino Santos, 35, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 62, for battery on law enforcement officer. Held on $1,000 bond.