Drew Anthony Baird, 20, 1615 Fairchild Ave., for interference with law enforcement officer. Released on $750 bond.
Isidro Martinez, 17, 430 Moro St. No. 1, for distribution of marijuana, distribute or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
Mack Dylan Hall, 21, Fort Riley, for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of witness/victim, and criminal threat. Released, no bond posted.
Abel Ibarra Jr, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Ethan Douglas Craven, 32, Riley, for criminal damage to property. Held on $2,000 bond.
Dytwon Diodquin Oscar, 19, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Crispino Merino Santos, 35, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 62, for battery on law enforcement officer. Held on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Barnes Rd. in Manhattan. Faith Evangelical Free Chruch reported an unknown person broke into the church through the back door and damaged eight other doors inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft at 11 a.m. Thursday. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown person posing as a bank employee. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Commons Pl. in Manhattan. Target reported an unknown woman stole an iRobot vacuum and an Ember smart mug from the store. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $650. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police arrested Robert Frank Jandera, 64, Houston, for aggravated battery and DUI after officers said he caused a crash in north Manhattan. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 GMC Canyon driven by Jandera was traveling north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line causing a southbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Brenda Flores, 20, of Junction City to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. The truck and car then both reentered their original lanes of travel when Jandera hit Flores. Flores was seen by EMS on scene and released. Jandera was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment, and officers later arrested him. He is free from jail on a $6,000 bond.
Officers filed a report for arson at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. It was reported an unknown man poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of College Heights Rd. in Manhattan. Farmhouse fraternity reported 22- and 23-year-old men came into the fraternity and knocked a brass farm plaque off the wall. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N. Arizona St. in Leonardville. A 43-year-old man reported a pair of forks for a Bobcat skid steer were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Crestwood Dr. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported his car was broken into, the ignition switch was damaged and multiple tools were stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $725. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.