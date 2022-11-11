Police report for Nov. 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSMichael Duane Westgate, 42, 431 South Fifth St., for parole violation. Held on $750 bond.Inaijha Nicole Suelto, 22, 300 North Fifth St. No. 11C, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Raise Med Dosages in Weeks After Heart Failure Crisis for Better Outcome: Study California Voters Ban Flavored Tobacco, and a Cigarette Maker Is Suing Doctors Use CRISPR Technology to Boost Cancer Immunotherapy Latest News Police report for Nov. 11, 2022 Cats' Cupboard seeks food donations, now carries cookware items Riley County tables decision on north county sewer, water project PRAEGER | Viewers watching ‘My Policeman’ for Harry Styles likely to be disappointed Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper Justices cheered at conservative group's anniversary dinner Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy K-State soccer adds 12 signees Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan man dies after motorbike crash with SUVManhattan High outruns Wichita East 48-20Two Fort Riley men arrested for breaking in house, gun threatManhattan man accused of murdering wife set for summer trialSt. Marys commissioner says 'transgenderism is not a truth' in library flapK-State recognizes MHS math teacher for tutoring, community service workUnofficial results: Dodson retains his Kansas House seatOUR NEIGHBORS | Live from 'Ville, 'crazy white guy' streams from food truckNo. 13 K-State's comeback falls short versus TexasK-State defense responds after brutal first half against Texas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.