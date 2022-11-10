Kyle Adam Smith, 39, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Xavier Michael Hayes, 22, 931 Connecticut Ave., for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
Michael Walter Jones, 53, 1726 Manhattan Ave. No. 2, for possession of opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. Held on $5,000 bond.
Javon Lee Burse, 25, 501 Gatlinburg Way No. 106, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
David G. Nuno, 29, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
Rachelle Diane Santiago, 55, 526 Thurston St., for violation of protection order. Held on $1,000 bond
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old woman reported her storage unit was broken into and a window air conditioning unit, makeup, two acoustic guitars, two Super Nintendos with games, DVDs, CDs, a nail kit, and a train case were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of S. 6th St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his car was broken into sometime over the course of several months while sitting at a repair shop and a fishing pole, speakers, and stereo equipment were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $885. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Laramie St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. The City of Manhattan reported three men stole a photo in plexiglass from the alley in between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.