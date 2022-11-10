ARRESTS

  • Kyle Adam Smith, 39, Olathe, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Xavier Michael Hayes, 22, 931 Connecticut Ave., for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
  • Michael Walter Jones, 53, 1726 Manhattan Ave. No. 2, for possession of opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Javon Lee Burse, 25, 501 Gatlinburg Way No. 106, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
  • David G. Nuno, 29, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
  • Rachelle Diane Santiago, 55, 526 Thurston St., for violation of protection order. Held on $1,000 bond