ARRESTS
- Lisa Louise Price, 41, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $12,000 bond.
- Nakiah Lashonda Harris, 20, 3124 Winston Place No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Curistal Renee Briscoe, 43, 1001 Laramie St. No. 3, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Dylan Alexander Phillips, 23, Topeka, for criminal threat, disorderly conduct. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Samantha Jo Archer, 32, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Brain Keith Cottrell, 35, 931 Ratone St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
- Michelle Lisa Smith, 43, 1324 Colorado St., for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
- Joseph Marcel Petit, 28, Emmett, for failure to appear. Released on $400 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Delaney Shaw, 20, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
- Kari Schulte, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
- Sean Goering, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Makenzie Smith, 19, of Manhattan, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Kylee Collins, 19, of Shawnee, KS, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
- Alexander Scovill, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Aggie Lounge, 712 N. 12th St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:31 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Browning Ave. in Manhattan. A 50-year-old man reported a known woman and a 17-year-old man stole $2,040 cash and a Rock Island .45 caliber handgun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,240. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft 2:02 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan. Turo Car Share and a 30-year-old man reported a 31-year-old woman rented the man’s blue 2020 Ford Fusion through Turo and never returned it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $26,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:31 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bluemont Scenic Dr. in Manhattan. The City of Manhattan reported a rock retaining wall at the Bluemont Scenic Overlook was spray painted. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:13 a.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of Fancy Creek Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Marion Mazouch, 63, of Randolph, was traveling west when it left the road and went airborne over a driveway entrance. Mazouch was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a lower back fracture.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. A 38-year-old woman reported her blue iPhone 12 Pro Max was stolen after she left it at Dillons. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,250. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.