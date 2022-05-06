Kaleb John Kolb, 25, 3116 Heritage Lane No. 163, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Kristian Devaughn Starks, 27, 1238 West Gambal St., for two counts of possession of hallucinogenic drug, interference with law enforcement officer, DUI, driving while suspended, improper turn or approach, transporting open container and driving without headlights when needed. Confined on $3,500 bond.
Marina Marroquin, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 298, for DUI, interference with law enforcement officer and failure to perform duty. Released on $1,000 bond.
Michelle Lisa Smith, 43, 1324 Colorado St, for possession of marijuana, possession of depressant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Sarah Lucille Way, 34, 1521 Colorado St, for probation violation, failure to appear. Confined on $2,750 bond.
Cortni Lynn Freed, 33, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Eleanor Kate Billis, 46, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
Michael Richard Rupp, 36, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Michaela Tess Denlinger, 26, Morganville, for driving while suspended. Released, no bond posted.
Koltyn Tomas Lee Moore, 26, Topeka, for three counts of failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan. A 65-year-old man reported an unknown person entered his garage and stole a blue bicycle along with a red and black Pant Fusion electric scooter. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 11:25 a.m.Thursday in the 600 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. Navitas Home and Partners reported a window was broken out. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,050. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.