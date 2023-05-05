ARRESTS

  • Ryann Kay Murphy, 20, 425 Pierre St. No. 5K, for domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Michael Martinez, 23, 3101 Heritage Court No. 134, for criminal trespass. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Andrew Fratecelli, 34, 800 Oakbrook Place, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jeremy J Richmond, 31, 1366 Flint Hill Place, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • Caitlen Anne Sells, 38, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.
  • George McGrew IV, 24, 2926 Brookville Drive, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe turning or stopping. Released on $750 bond.
  • Cortni Lynn Freed, 34, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $823 bond.
  • Brandon Lee Stone, 32, Gladstone, Missouri, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Tiffany Dawn Ryals, 31, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd., for criminal trespass, violating protection order and domestic battery. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Deandra Lomonte Brown, 34, 112 North 15th St., for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.