Police report for May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023

ARRESTSRyann Kay Murphy, 20, 425 Pierre St. No. 5K, for domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $4,000 bond.Michael Martinez, 23, 3101 Heritage Court No. 134, for criminal trespass. Released on $2,000 bond.Andrew Fratecelli, 34, 800 Oakbrook Place, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.Jeremy J Richmond, 31, 1366 Flint Hill Place, for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.Caitlen Anne Sells, 38, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.George McGrew IV, 24, 2926 Brookville Drive, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unsafe turning or stopping. Released on $750 bond.Cortni Lynn Freed, 34, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $823 bond.Brandon Lee Stone, 32, Gladstone, Missouri, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.Tiffany Dawn Ryals, 31, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd., for criminal trespass, violating protection order and domestic battery. Confined on $4,000 bond.Deandra Lomonte Brown, 34, 112 North 15th St., for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.