Carlos Luis Serrano, 21, 1508 Oxford Place No. 17, for parole violation. Released on $750 bond.
Terry Walter Andruszczak, 45, Kansas City, Kansas, for burglary and theft of property or services. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Cortni Lynn Freed, 34, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Norberto Garcia Garcia, 24, 430 Osage St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his red and black Specialized Hardrock mountain bicycle was stolen while locked to a railing in front of his apartment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Garden Way and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. After arriving on scene, officers found a bicyclist, Frances Swan, 72, of Manhattan laying in the road at the intersection. Officers found that Swan had been riding westbound on the sidewalk on the south side of Anderson when she was hit by a 2013 BMW 535 driven by Braylee Santana, 29, of Manhattan that was traveling north onto Anderson from Garden Way after they both entered the intersection at the same time. Swan was transported to Via Christi for treatment of hand and leg pain.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 67-year-old man reported a package that was delivered to his front porch containing an FM transmitter was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,300. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. Brookside Apartments reported an unknown person damaged a window to an apartment used for storage in an attempt to get inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported her car's passenger side was scratched and dented. The total loss associated with this case is estimated to be greater than $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.