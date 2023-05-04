ARRESTS

  • Carlos Luis Serrano, 21, 1508 Oxford Place No. 17, for parole violation. Released on $750 bond.
  • Terry Walter Andruszczak, 45, Kansas City, Kansas, for burglary and theft of property or services. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Cortni Lynn Freed, 34, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Norberto Garcia Garcia, 24, 430 Osage St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.