Police report for May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022

ARREST
Cortni Lynn Freed, 33, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.

NOTICE TO APPEAR
Cortni Freed, 33, homeless, for possession of marijuana at 723 Griffith Drive.