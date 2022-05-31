Byrandon Jamu Collier, 28, 1530 McCain Lane No. 6, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Richie Gonzales, 31, Fort Riley, transporting an open container while in the 300 block of Riley Ave in Ogden
INCIDENTS
Officers a filed report for burglary at 6:18 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Donnas Way in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported two pairs of Oakley glasses, a knife, and $40 cash were stolen out of his unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $840. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:31 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Walmart reported an unknown woman stole a Microsoft Surface Pro 7, a shirt, and food. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $639. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for rape at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a 23-year-old man known to her raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:32 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and S. Dam Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Ford Mustang driven by Carey Green, 36 of Westmoreland was traveling east on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when she hit a 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by William Jaggers who failed to yield to Green as he was turning south onto S. Dam Rd. The force of the impact caused Jaggers to hit a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Brian Casey, 57, of Manhattan as he was sitting at the stop sign northbound on S. Dam Rd. Green was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head injury. Jaggers was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man reported a 32-year-old man stabbed him in the neck with a pocket knife. The victim was treated at Via Christi and later released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:14 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sarber Ln. in Manhattan. An 18-year-old man reported his tan Specialized Rock Hopper bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Dillons while he was inside shopping. The bicycle was later found in the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.
Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 3:42 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. 5th St. and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported two unknown men hit him with a baseball bat and stole $2,000 cash and a gold chain necklace. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery at 1:02 a.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as both a victim and a suspect and a 21-year-old man as both a victim and a suspect when it was reported the man choked the woman and the woman hit the man. Jeremy Starkes, 21, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated domestic battery and remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $7,000.