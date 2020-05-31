ARRESTS
• Rhea Rose Redmon, 22, Junction City, for driving under the influence (DUI). Free on $750 bond.
• Robert Taylor Jordan Gibbons, 30, 2014 Strong Ave., for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Andres Carrillo, 26, 2255 Buckingham #9, for criminal restraint. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Sonja Marlene West, 50, Topeka, for possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Javaris Deangelo Brooks, 28, Tampa, Florida, for failure to appear. Confined on $12,000 bond.
• John James Daugherty, 35, 2224 Parcell Mill, for two probation violations. Free on $3,000 bond.