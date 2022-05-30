ARRESTS

  • Jeremy Jerrel Starkes, 21, 1016 Pottawatomie Ave, for aggravated domestic battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.
  • Mackinzy Kay Ortiz, 19, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Sherman Mark Sherin II, 26, 613 Highland Ridge Drive No. 7203, for flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Juan Fernando Sanchez-Chavez, 33, 415 Walters Drive No. 105, for possession of marijuana, DUI, interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Jeannette Osborne, 59, 917 Bertrand St, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Brian Butch Merritt, 43, 516 Augusta Way No. 106, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Jeannette Osborne, 59, 917 Bertrand St, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Jason William Griffith, 39, 917 Bertrand St, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Kaleb Michael Norby, 34, 4721 Freeman Road, for driving while suspended, failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Anthony Dennis Vanderhagen, 22, Olathe, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.