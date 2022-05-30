Police report for May 30, 2022 Staff reports Christian Bright Author email May 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSJeremy Jerrel Starkes, 21, 1016 Pottawatomie Ave, for aggravated domestic battery. Confined on $7,000 bond.Mackinzy Kay Ortiz, 19, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.Sherman Mark Sherin II, 26, 613 Highland Ridge Drive No. 7203, for flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving. Confined on $2,000 bond.Juan Fernando Sanchez-Chavez, 33, 415 Walters Drive No. 105, for possession of marijuana, DUI, interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.Jeannette Osborne, 59, 917 Bertrand St, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.Brian Butch Merritt, 43, 516 Augusta Way No. 106, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.Jeannette Osborne, 59, 917 Bertrand St, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.Jason William Griffith, 39, 917 Bertrand St, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.Kaleb Michael Norby, 34, 4721 Freeman Road, for driving while suspended, failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.Anthony Dennis Vanderhagen, 22, Olathe, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bond Officer Battery Crime Criminal Law Police Law Sherman Olathe Jeremy Jerrel Starkes Mark Sherin Ii Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section DISPATCH AUDIO TO OFFICERS: CHILD IN "ROOM FULL OF VICTIMS" Why a GOP lawmaker changed his mind to back some gun restrictions As America reels from Uvalde, more mass shootings on the weekend Latest News For Heat, no championship made season feel like 'a waste' Al Horford's wait over, NBA Finals moment looms with Celtics Manhattan girls end state track in 5th, boys 13th Police report for May 30, 2022 A day for remembrance Wabaunsee girls finish 2nd, win school's 1st state track trophy State track roundup: Yungeberg completes triple crown performance A dad's anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnny Depp rumoured to be signed for ‘Beetlejuice 2’All 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesFormer Manhattan resident with warrants for child sex crimes found dead in Las VegasTeen flown to KC hospital after Friday crash injures five in north ManhattanMHS baseball walks off to advance to state semisKick times announced for 1st 3 KSU football gamesRiley County moves up into ‘substantial’ category for COVID casesClay WeekesOUR NEIGHBORS | Man rooted in faith willing to open home to people in needSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic Team Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.