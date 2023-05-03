Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Ciera Marie Jernigan, 22, Russell, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and battery Tuesday in the 2200 block of Green Avenue in Manhattan. A 15-year-old boy reported 17- and 18-year-old males and two other unknown males punched him multiple times and stomped on his head while he was on the ground. Police said the extent of the 15-year-old's injuries is unknown. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Nichole Courtney Costley, 39, 2112 Mike Place, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S. 5th and Houston streets in Manhattan after officers said they found meth during a traffic stop and she gave a false name. Costley was booked on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and interference with LEO. Costley was issued a total bond of $8,000. Costley was also arrested on her Shawnee County District Court warrant for possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a total bond of $3,500 on those charges. She was released from Riley County Jail.
Kenneth Edward Scott, 62, 2173 Patricia Place, was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday on his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. This warrant stems from Scott violating probation on an original charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Scott remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.