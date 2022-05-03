Police report for May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTScott Douglas Habluetzel, 42, Paxico, for two counts of domestic battery. Confined on $6,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section OK: 1921 RACE MASSACRE LAWSUIT MOVES FORWARD Biden: Women have a 'fundamental' right to an abortion How Stress and Gastro Issues Affect Kids With Autism Latest News Police report for May 4, 2022 Penn Badgley co-creates podcast on adolescence Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame People in poverty will suffer the most if Roe is overturned, Pa. experts say MHS boys' tennis 3rd at league In-person Catbacker Tour makes official return Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials announce details for Tuesday's Bridget Everett DayFormer Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rapeKyler AldersonRCPD officer stands in for dad of Olathe teen for pre-prom picK-State women hope transfers help outside shootingManhattan Library Association switches location for annual book saleSophomore Wildcat safety announces transferTop 10 JUCO prospect Nae'qwan Tomlin commits to K-StateHow former K-State tennis standout and her family took in Ukrainian refugeesFROM THE PUBLISHER | Insecurity about this food issue Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Bulletin