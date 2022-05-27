Travis Leslie Bentley, 18, Great Bend, for consumption or sale of liquor by minor. Confined on $300 bond.
Bram Dale Stone, 22, Ogden, for disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement officer and interference on law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Amanda Leigh Massoli, 32, 716 Humboldt St., for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Brian Wade Molden, 48, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Brian Molden, 48, St. George, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of S. 4th St.
Kiana Jaeger, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers a filed report for burglary at 6:40 a.m Thursday in the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his unlocked truck was entered and a Smith & Wesson MP Shield handgun was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in Ogden. A 59-year-old woman reported a 53-year-old man strangled and hit her. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.