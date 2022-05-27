ARRESTS

  • Travis Leslie Bentley, 18, Great Bend, for consumption or sale of liquor by minor. Confined on $300 bond.
  • Bram Dale Stone, 22, Ogden, for disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement officer and interference on law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Amanda Leigh Massoli, 32, 716 Humboldt St., for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Brian Wade Molden, 48, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Brian Molden, 48, St. George, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of S. 4th St.
  • Kiana Jaeger, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers a filed report for burglary at 6:40 a.m Thursday in the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his unlocked truck was entered and a Smith & Wesson MP Shield handgun was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
  • Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in Ogden. A 59-year-old woman reported a 53-year-old man strangled and hit her. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.