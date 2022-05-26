Matthew Christian Sundgren, 38, Topeka, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Toni Amanda Reis, 37, 1000 Yuma St No. 1, for violate offender registration act. Released on $2,000 bond.
Richard Stacy Branch Jr, 34, Axtell, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Elizabeth Ashely Parker, 36, 1348 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Charles Clifton Kendrick, 37, St. George, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
Jarman Deon Morgan, 44, homeless, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
William James Sloop, 35, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Benjamin Eddie Thomas Brooks, 19, of Fort Riley, for two counts of aggravated assault. Released on $15,000 bond.
Colton Dewayne Tyler Gardiner, 30, 3020 Claflin Road, driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Released on $3,000
INCIDENT
Officers filed report for fraud at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday. Bank of America and a 66-year-old man reported the man's credit card information was stolen online with approximately $13,300 worth of fraudulent charges originating from Indiana and Florida. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.