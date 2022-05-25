ARRESTS

  • Wayne Eugene Pinick, 67, 6030 Tuttle Terrace, for violation of protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Amy Jean Roth, 46, 427 Leavenworth St., for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
  • Mandy Lou Horan, 40, 1604 Hillvalley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.
  • Gregory Walker Garner, 26, Wamego, for harass by telecom device and criminal threat. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Jose Israel Vazquez Alvarado, 23, 2818 Nelson’s Landing, for failure to appear and probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Ronald Darius Saunders, 21, Leawood, for domestic battery. Released, no bond posted.

INCIDENTS

  • Police arrested Christian Ociel Urquizo Gandarilla, 32, 150 E. Poyntz Ave., for criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened two people with a hammer. Officers a filed report for aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Max Motors, a 41-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman reported Gandarilla threatened the man and woman with a hammer and threw a rock at a Chevrolet Traverse owned by Max Motors. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $50. Gandarilla was transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
  • Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Walters Dr. in Manhattan. The Manhattan city government reported an unknown person damaged the maintenance shop door, a score box and a restroom with graffiti at the Eisenhower Baseball Complex. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 10900 block of Anderson Ave. A 40-year-old man reported his black John Deere RX84 rotary cutter attachment and pallet forks were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $19,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.