Wayne Eugene Pinick, 67, 6030 Tuttle Terrace, for violation of protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Amy Jean Roth, 46, 427 Leavenworth St., for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
Mandy Lou Horan, 40, 1604 Hillvalley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.
Gregory Walker Garner, 26, Wamego, for harass by telecom device and criminal threat. Released on $4,000 bond.
Jose Israel Vazquez Alvarado, 23, 2818 Nelson’s Landing, for failure to appear and probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
Ronald Darius Saunders, 21, Leawood, for domestic battery. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Police arrested Christian Ociel Urquizo Gandarilla, 32, 150 E. Poyntz Ave., for criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened two people with a hammer. Officers a filed report for aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Max Motors, a 41-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman reported Gandarilla threatened the man and woman with a hammer and threw a rock at a Chevrolet Traverse owned by Max Motors. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $50. Gandarilla was transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Walters Dr. in Manhattan. The Manhattan city government reported an unknown person damaged the maintenance shop door, a score box and a restroom with graffiti at the Eisenhower Baseball Complex. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 10900 block of Anderson Ave. A 40-year-old man reported his black John Deere RX84 rotary cutter attachment and pallet forks were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $19,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.