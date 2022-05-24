ARREST

  • Kyra Dawn Molden, 19, 3033 Dickens Ave., for failure to appear and parole violation. Released on $2,250 bond.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Todd Collette, 27, of Wamego for possession of drug paraphernalia at S. Juliette Ave and Fort Riley Blvd.
  • Sherman Sherin II, 26, of Manhattan for possession of marijuana at Westport Pl and Anderson Ave.
  • Laila Darden Simmons, 19, of Manhattan for possession of marijuana at College Heights Road and Anderson Ave.