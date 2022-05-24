Police report for May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTKyra Dawn Molden, 19, 3033 Dickens Ave., for failure to appear and parole violation. Released on $2,250 bond.NOTICESTO APPEARTodd Collette, 27, of Wamego for possession of drug paraphernalia at S. Juliette Ave and Fort Riley Blvd.Sherman Sherin II, 26, of Manhattan for possession of marijuana at Westport Pl and Anderson Ave.Laila Darden Simmons, 19, of Manhattan for possession of marijuana at College Heights Road and Anderson Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marijuana Anderson Ave. Possession Crime Criminal Law Law Manhattan Road Paraphernalia Drug More from this section Stacey Abrams responds after backlash to her Georgia 'worst state' remark Texas ramps up oil production as gas prices reach new record high U.S. Births Rose in 2021 for First Time in 7 Years Latest News OUR NEIGHBORS | Man rooted in faith willing to open home to people in need Police report for May 24, 2022 All 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homes Kansas looking at $50M for businesses restricted over COVID Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP's Madison Cawthorn If Roe falls, some fear repercussions for reproductive care Police report for May 23, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek DamSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamTeen flown to KC hospital after Friday crash injures five in north ManhattanFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpaWoman stabbed Thursday morning near AggievilleCity formally denies two board appointmentsAbby StousNEARLY FLAT | Top public-sector earners see little or no increase in 2021 payThompson signs 4-year deal with Miami Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.