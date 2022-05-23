ARRESTS
- Kristanna Marie Hill, 22, Junction City, for possession of stolen property, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, and possession of depressant. Confined on $7,000 bond.
- James Clinton Redrick Sr, 61, 2514 Stagg Hill Road, for DUI and failure to stop at accident. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Corondus Sanchez Sims, 22, 1410 Hartman Place No. C13, for failure to appear. Confined on $7,500 bond.
- Kelli Ilene Stockton, 25, 1016 N Juliette Ave. No. 4, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Jacob Ingual Hanson, 30, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Aiden Quinn Ballinger, 22, 6560 N. 52nd, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Amanda Nicole Vestweber, 24, 3733 Hawthorne Woods Circle, for violate protection order. Confined on $2,500 bond.
- Blake Morton Miller, 23, 730 Allen Road No. 81, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $2,310 bond.
- Tracey Jerome Toliver, 35, 1015 Yuma St., for battery on a law enforcement officer. Confined on $15,000 bond.
- Mosses Ejiroghene Kosin, 42, 711 Pebblebrook Circle No. 5, for domestic battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Michael Robinson, 20, of Junction City for possession of marijuana at N Manhattan Ave and Bluemont Ave.
- Jayalyn Ashburn Nutore, 20, of Junction City for possession of marijuana at N Manhattan Ave and Bluemont Ave.
- Demian Santibanez, 18, of Fort Riley for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed reports for burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 12:19 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ashwood Alley. Ashwood Mobile Home Park reported five empty trailer homes were broken into causing damage to multiple doors and windows, with at least one home having copper wire stolen from it. The estimated total loss associated with these cases is approximately $2,575. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:41 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Dr. in Manhattan. Bluestem Property Management and a 22-year-old woman reported a 21-year-old man broke two of the woman’s car windows out and a backyard gate. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Zachary Mason, 21, of Manhattan was issued a notice to appear for criminal damage to property in connection.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:16 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of E. 26th Ave. and Zeandale Rd. on May 21, 2022, around 10:16 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Darrell Parks, 66, of Manhattan was crossing Zeandale Rd. while traveling south on E. 26th Ave. when he pulled out in front of and was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Donald Shelton, 60, of Manhattan who was traveling east on Zeandale Rd. Shelton was transported to Via Christi for treatment of chest pain. Parks was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at an uncontrolled intersection.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported his black Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was stolen after being left at Home Depot. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 29-year-old man reported his blue iPhone 11 was stolen while at the bar at the Bluemont Hotel. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child at 9:34 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a
10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.