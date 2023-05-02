Brian Peter Karst, 25, 501 Gatlinburg Way No. 206, for failure to appear. Released on $200 bond.
Charla Sue Albright, 42, 2119 Casement Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Osvaldo Omar Bigas, 20, Wichita, for interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Blaize Richard Moore, 16, 2132 Prairie Lea Place, for possession of marijuana and failure to stop at accident. Released, no bond listed.
Charla Sue Albright, 42, 2119 Casement Road, for driving while suspended and failure to appear. Released on $958 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of S. 10th St. in Manhattan. Howie's Recycling Inc. reported a tail light was stolen from a company truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman reported her car's catalytic converter was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.