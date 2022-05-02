ARRESTS
- Gary Wayne Nelson, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Hallay Leekeleevia Crenshaw, 29, 704 Dondee Drive Apt. 1024, for violating protection order and intimidation of witness or victim. Released on $3,000 bond.
- Jeremy James Cullinane, 41, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 306, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
- Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St. B, for battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $15,000 bond.
- John Dean Schum, 35, 411 S. 16th St., for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Brock Anthony Baker Odell, 31, Clay Center, for possession of stolen property, possession of opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Jamie Nickole Berges, 32, Emmett, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Tobias Lamar White, 22, 326 Hunter Place, for parole violation. Released, no bond listed.
- J C Hunt, 49, Junction City, for distribution or possession of heroin/certain stimulants. Released, no bond listed.
- Jameica Denise Littleton, 27, Junction City, for driving while license suspended. Released on $750 bond.
- Brian Butch Merritt, 43, 516 Augusta Way No. 106, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Ashlee Danyell Holleman, 30, Ogden, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,120 bond.
- Joshua Adam Jones, 33, Ogden, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Mackinzy Kay Ortiz, 19, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
- Jonathan Paul White, 31, 2215 College Ave. No. H129, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Madolynn Rink, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful use of license at O’Malley’s Alley, 1210 Moro St.
- Ethan Wolfe, 19, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 8:36 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported her blue iPhone 12 Pro Max was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and consumption by a minor at 9:53 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden. Opportunities Unlimited reported a 14-year-old boy drank alcohol and damaged a bedroom including drywall, a closet, and a dresser. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 7:07 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. A 36-year-old woman reported her blue iPhone 13 Pro Max was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a known male raped her. Because of to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.