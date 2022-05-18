Karl Richard Scholz, 22, Lancaster, for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and unlawful firearm discharge in city limits. Released on $8,000 bond.
Toni Amanda Reis, 37, Junction City, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Courtnee Ilyse Stovall, 21, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Maria Helena Gonzalez, 37, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Mariah Drah, 25, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at Aldi's, 140 East Poyntz Ave.
Makayla Ashley Perkins, 24, of Lawrence, for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of East Poyntz Avenue
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Best Buy reported money was missing after a known man was supposed to deposit it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,903.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Poyntz in Manhattan. Ross reported money was missing after a known man was supposed to deposit it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,117.