ARRESTS

  • Karl Richard Scholz, 22, Lancaster, for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and unlawful firearm discharge in city limits. Released on $8,000 bond.
  • Toni Amanda Reis, 37, Junction City, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Courtnee Ilyse Stovall, 21, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Maria Helena Gonzalez, 37, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Mariah Drah, 25, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at Aldi's, 140 East Poyntz Ave.
  • Makayla Ashley Perkins, 24, of Lawrence, for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of East Poyntz Avenue

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Best Buy reported money was missing after a known man was supposed to deposit it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,903.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Poyntz in Manhattan. Ross reported money was missing after a known man was supposed to deposit it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,117.