• Keeghan Diane Rayburn, 16, Ogden, for aggravated battery. Released to a guardian.
• Scarlett Alena Mercado, 16, Ogden, for aggravated battery. Released to a guardian.
• Percy Charles Davis, 30, 2001 Blue Hills Road, for probation violation. Held in the Riley County Jail without bond.
• Sterling Chars Craig, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, for probation violation. Held in the Riley County Jail on $5,000 bond.
• Alvin James Mason, 39, Abilene, for failure to appear on three charges from Riley County District Court and Ogden Municipal Court. Held in the Riley County Jail on $201,000 total bond.
• Justin Ray Bowley, 37, Hutchinson, for failure to appear. Released on bond.
• John Dean Schum, 36, Salina, for probation violation. Released on bond.
• Qyaunaiza Tybree Perkins, 26, Topeka, for failure to appear. Held in the Riley County Jail without bond.
• Keimon Jamal Webster, 18, Manhattan, for criminal trespass, falsely reporting a crime, and interference with LEO. Released on $500 bond.
WEDNESDAY
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for identity theft and theft by deception in the 800 block of Davis Drive in Manhattan on May 16 around 9 a.m. A 67-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported he received a call from someone posing as a bank representative and relayed personal information to the person who then transferred money out of his bank account. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers.
• Sterling Craig, 39, of Kansas City, Mo. was arrested on May 16 around 1:30 p.m. on his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. This warrant stems from original charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Craig remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $5,000.
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2100 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan on May 15 around 5 p.m. A 29-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his storage unit was broken into and his Coleman generator, miscellaneous hand tools, Tough Box storage box, and military clothing were stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,025. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers.