Randy Preston Irish, 69, 1410 Harry Road, for DUI. Released on $2,000 bond.
Joseph Lamont Fulk, 36, 1000 Yuma St. No. 2, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
Jryah Nadea Willoughby, 16, 2504 Brookville Circle, for purchase/consumption of liquor by minor. Released, no bond posted.
Benjamin Michael Deines, 16, 1325 Hudson Ave., for purchase/consumption of liquor by minor. Released, no bond posted.
Sara Nicole Hayes, 16, 4101 Eagle Valley Drive, for purchase/consumption of liquor by minor. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
McKenzie Hegemann, 20, Mayetta, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at O’Malley’s Alley, 1210 Moro St.
Jaidyn Yingling, 20, Topeka, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at O’Malley’s Alley, 1210 Moro St.
Greyson Ghio, 26, Topeka, for transporting an open container in the 2300 block of Seth Child Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:56 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Kearney Street in Manhattan. A 53-year-old man reported an unknown person took his 1991 Black “Gold” brand car hauler trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and aggravated assault at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old reported a known 19-year-old man pointed a gun at them.
Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Stone Crest Drive in Manhattan. A 60-year-old man and a woman whose age police didn't provide reported an unknown person damaged a door at a residence owned by the victims. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Tuttle Terrace in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported a known 39-year-old woman threatened him with a gun.