ARRESTS
Bri
- anna Monique Little, 30, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
- Bailey Marie Collier, 19, Wamego, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Daryl Benoit, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Luis Eliceo Otero, 38, Loveland, Colorado, for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Johnnae Janessa Bisio, 22, Junction City, for five counts of failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Charles Ray Shelby, 58, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 238, for DUI. Released on $1,000 bond.
- David Alan Smiley, 66, Ogden, for criminal threat, driving while suspended, criminal trespass and DUI. Confined on $6,000 bond.
- Daviyon Terrell Williams, 20, Topeka, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
- Garrett Kane Silva, 25, 1016 N. Juliette Ave. No. 4, for failure to appear. Confined on $545 bond.
- Michael Duane Westgate, 42, 1020 Houston St. No. 8, for possession of stimulant, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, operating vehicle without registration or with expired tag, and no vehicle liability insurance. Confined on $2,750 bond.
- Henry Steven Googasian, 27, 1031 Quivera Circle Main, for driving while suspended. Exceptionally cleared.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Craig Ollendick, 21, Manhattan, for furnishing alcohol to a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Makayla Coup, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by
- minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:13 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene they found a gray 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, KS had crashed when Couture failed to yield while turning left. Couture was issued a citation for failure to yield. Dettmer was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:53 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Knox Lane in Manhattan. Country Are LLC reported an unknown person took a black/grayish 2008 loading flatbed trailer with a weathered wood bed and skirting on it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue. Daras Fast Lane reported a known 46-year-old man damaged a gas pump at the store. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Lisa Lane in Manhattan. A 47-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered her garage and took a 6-gallon red and black porter and cable air compressor 135 PSI. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Joseph James Stepney, 43, homeless, after they said he assaulted an RCPD officer. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault on an LEO and felony interference with an LEO at 10:06 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 5th Street in Manhattan. Stepney remains confined for aggravated assault of law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement officer on a $14,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:02 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Osage Street in Manhattan. A 56-year-old man reported someone attempted to steal gas out of his 2010 GMC Sierra truck and damaged his fuel line. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $550. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. The City of Manhattan reported an unknown person damaged a barricade on top of a parking garage. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for felony theft at 2:22 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Ulta Beauty reported two men and two women took around 20 fragrance items from the store. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for rape Saturday in Manhattan. A girl reported a known man raped her. Because of the nature of the crime reported, police said no additional information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, and interference at 8 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A woman reported a 22-year-old man pointed a firearm at the victim. Because of the nature of the crime reported (domestic), police said no additional information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for felony criminal damage to property at 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Seth Child Road. The Riley County Police Department Jail reported a 38-year-old inmate in the jail caused damage to a window in a booking cell. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Wreath Avenue in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2018 silver Nissan Rogue driven by Sharon Sherwood, 80, and a blue Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kevin Young, 35, had crashed. Police didn’t provide the city of residence for either person. Sherwood was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries.