WEEKEND ARRESTS
• Michael Douglas Walls, 23, 1901 Lincoln St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Calvon Keonta Bradley, 27, 416 Fremont St. #1, for domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property, and larceny. Held in the Riley County Jail without bond.
• Paul Anthony Raya, 27, Fort Riley, for DUI, interference with LEO, and obstruction. Held on $750 bond.
• Rahul Nath, 21, 2215 College Ave. #G328, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Arturo Garcia, Jr., 40, Laurel, Miss., for DUI. Held on $4,000 bond.
• Isaiah Allen Harris, 26, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Lance Anthony Rossi, 40, 834 Dondee Dr., for DUI, possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with LEO. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Michael Quinn Brooks, 30, 1949 Crescent Dr., for criminal possession of a firearm, theft, and interference with LEO. Held on $8,000 bond. Brooks was also charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gavin Michael Robert Adam, 23, 3313 Valleydale Dr., for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Held on $7,000 bond.
• Chantelle Lee Constable Trowbridge, 33, 421 N. 16th Street #2, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Gerry Wayne Phillips II, 31, 2429 Walden Lane, for domestic battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
• Austin Richard Gano, 23, 4100 Spook Rock Way Apt. 301, for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Released on $6,000 bond.
• Sheri Hope Balli, 44, 2500 Farm Bureau Rd. #173, for driving with a suspended license. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Corneal Arnez Johnson, 33, 416 Fremont St. #1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
WEEKEND
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of Seaton Ave. in Manhattan on May 12, around 12 p.m. A 46-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his car’s catalytic converter was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $715. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 4800 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan on May 12, around 2:45 p.m. Grigg’s Auto Group Super Center was listed as the victim when it was reported a 27-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman leased a black 2014 Ford Fusion and did not return the car in an agreed time frame. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $17,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 1200 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan on May 12, 2023, around 6:00 p.m. A 20-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his fishing poles and golf clubs had been stolen out of his truck parked at Sigma Chi fraternity. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,700.