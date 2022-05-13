Kendrick Lavell Collins Jr, 23, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for violate protection order. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Ashanna Jayd Scrivens, 21, Junction City, for battery. Confined on $750 bond.
Frank Thomas Hanson, 22, 3405 Mundell Circle, for interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $500 bond.
Dirk William Andrade, 22, 1425 Harry Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for driving while habitual violator. Confined on $750 bond.
Hadley Ann Denny, 20, 2215 College Ave. No. C310, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Marcus Michael Edmonds, 24, 1111 Vattier St. No. 16, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Jackson Gilliland, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Jacie Peltzer, 20, of Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
Ceanna Allen, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
Jordan Brooks, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Leyden Ridge Cir. in Manhattan. A 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported their stone mailbox was damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.