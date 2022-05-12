Stephen George Windholz, 25, 2208 Prairie Glen Place, for domestic battery, criminal restraint, and intimidation of witness or victim. Confined on $6,000 bond.
Savontez Delray Grahm, 18, 301 Sherry Place, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Kurtis Hayes Rich, 510 Osage St., for domestic battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
Taylor Lynn Stutheit, 26, 510 Osage St., for domestic battery. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Germain Gerald Butler, 41, Las Cruces, N.M., for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Edward Lamont Williams, 36, 444 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
Dustin Michael Boone, 24, 436 Butterfield Road, for DUI. Released on $1,000 bond.
Antonio Lavon Cooper, 45, 724 De Hoff Drive, for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal threat, aggravated kidnapping, failure to appear, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of weapon by felon. Confined on $105,000 bond.
Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St. No. B, for battery on law enforcement officer, and criminal damage to property. Confined on $9,000 bond.
Taylor Lynn Stutheit, 26, 510 Osage St., for DUI, and driving while suspended. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Taylor Christian Morris, 30, 819 Gillespie Drive, for possession of stimulant. Confined on $3,000 bond.
John Logan Leroy Galloway, 29, 3913 Rocky Ford Ave., for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, criminal threat, and domestic battery. Confined on $7,500 bond.
Keith William Blasing, 822 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Christi Lee Otero, 53, Loveland, Colo., for two counts of distribution of opiate/opium/narcotic/stimulant/heroin, distribution of marijuana, distribution of certain stimulant, distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $60,000 bond.
Luis Eliceo Otero, 38, Loveland, Colo., for distribution of marijuana, distribution of certain stimulant, distribution of opiate/opium/narcotic/stimulant/heroin, distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of marijuana. Confined on $60,000 bond.
Gage Alan McCoy, 27, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.