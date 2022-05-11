Police report for May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSBryan Wade Murphy, 46, 425 Pierre St No. 5K, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.Bailey Marie Collier, 19, Wamego, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,500 bond.Tomas Barrera, 20, 1420 Flint Hills Place No. 3307, for failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.Brandon Lee Stone, 31, Wamego, for aggravated battery. Confined on $5,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Watch: Tapper presses Mississippi governor on definition of conception CA: MEGA-DROUGHT DRAGS ON IN THE WEST See North Carolina house collapse into ocean Latest News Fort Riley introduces new commanding general Riley County officials report no issues with J&J vaccine as FDA limits its use Riley County remains in 'substantial' category for COVID cases Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster Colorado to create office for investigating missing and murdered indigenous people Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt Young athletes from Ukraine escape war, train in Albania Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBehind the scenes of K-State football's on-campus videosJunction City Middle math teacher resigns after outcry over racist tweetsK-State lands 4 transfers over the weekendWhat do you get when you cross a zebra and a donkey? Zyla, the zonkey born at KSU vet hospitalUSD 475 board votes not to renew contract of former JCHS principalWamego splits with Rossville in battle of undefeated teamsManhattan hosts US Air Guitar Regional ChampionshipGerald LindemanSheryl Crow retraces the winding road to stardom in new documentaryNative Manhattanite, comedian greets fans to mark Bridget Everett Day Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin