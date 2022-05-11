ARRESTS

  • Bryan Wade Murphy, 46, 425 Pierre St No. 5K, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Bailey Marie Collier, 19, Wamego, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,500 bond.
  • Tomas Barrera, 20, 1420 Flint Hills Place No. 3307, for failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Brandon Lee Stone, 31, Wamego, for aggravated battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.