ARRESTS
• Justin Marvin Staley, 38, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $500 bond.
• Alison Lee Lunkenheimer, 25, 2010 Anderson Ave., Free on $750 bond.
• Marian Elizabeth Wilson, 21, 1023 Laramie St. #A, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Brandon Lee Gibson, 28, Junction City, for criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal trespassing and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $6,000 bond.
• Isaac David Carver, 20, Council Grove, for driving under the influence and consumption of alcohol by a minor. Free on $750 bond.
• Tieler Marie Salmons, 19, St. Joseph, MO., for consumption of alcohol by a minor. Free on $500 bond.
• Adam Michael Marston, 37, Leonardville, for violation of protection order and failure to appear. Confined on $1,200 bond.
• Bob Gray Parrish II, 57, Spring, TX, for theft by deception. Free with no bond listed. Exeptionally cleared.
• Joel Peter Bales, 48, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Douglas Cornett, 23, Topeka for theft of property, identity theft and false representation with damage and making false information. Free with no bond listed.
The Riley County Police Department will not release a police activity report this week because public information officer Aaron Wintermote is gone on training.