ARRESTS
Mingo
- Flores Pasillas, 29, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 86, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Evan Michael Boyer, 23, 1801 Elaine Drive, for domestic battery and three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,180 bond.
- Armando Rubio, 42, 1 Corey Place No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Kaiden Derek Daniel, 21, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Dakota Waine Muise, 31, 4207 Spook Rock Way No. 101, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
- Lewis Essic Brooks, 28, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
- Adam Paul Blasiman, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Raleigh Nicklas Graham, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, for DUI. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Dickson Okeyo Ochanda, 35, 2937 Dimrill Stair, for domestic battery. Confined on $6,000 bond.
- Julio Cruz Feliciano, 25, 2822 Nelson’s Landing, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Joshua Tyrel Drake, 36, Junction City, for fa
- ilure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers f
- iled a report for criminal damage to property at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. The Manhattan city government and Beta Theta Pi reported a fence belonging to the fraternity and a no parking sign belonging to the city were spray painted with graffiti. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $535. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Jalisa Deloris Carson, 34, 1941 Hunting Ave., was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday on her two Riley County District Court warrants for probation violation. Both warrants stem from violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Carson remains confined at the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 2 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported an unknown person scammed him into depositing a fake check and sending them the money. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Bryan Eugene Perez, 47, homeless, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday on his two Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. One for Perez’s failure to appear in court for original charges of distribution of heroin/certain stimulants which he was originally arrested for on June 23, 2021. The other warrant is for his failure to appear in court for permitting a dangerous animal to be at large. Perez was issued a total bond of $16,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 30-year-old woman reported an unknown woman raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Christopher Anthony Harris, 23, 2216 Claflin Road No. 17, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on his Riley County District Court warrant for rape and aggravated sexual battery. This warrant stems from a Sept. 1, 2022, rape in Manhattan involving a 20-year-old woman known to Harris. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.