ARRESTS
• Elizabeth Jane Manzano Muratella, 33, 600 S. 8th St., for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Andrew Vande Linde, 26, 1112 Garden Way, for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol. Released on $750 bond.
• Marion Gavin, 51, homeless, for failure to appear, possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Rashard Emil Shelton, 20, 601 Highland Ridge Drive No. 1027, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Brenda Letitia Keyanna Landingham, 18, 701 Allison Ave., for criminal damager to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 27-year-old woman reported an unknown woman took items from her gym locker, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 3000 block of Anderson Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $944.69.
•A 37-year-old woman reported an unknown man spray-painted her garage door. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of Laurel Point approximately 1:10 a.m Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,250.
• A 25-year-old man reported an unknown man hit him a piece of wood. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 400 block of Fremont Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property at approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday, listing a 27-year-old man and 18-year-old woman as both the victims and the suspects. No additional information will be released because of the nature of the reported crime.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken reported an unknown person damaged a fence owned by the business. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of North 3rd. Street at approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $2,000.
• A 13-year-old girl reported an unknown person asked her inappropriate questions on social media. Officers filed a report for electronic solicitation of a child at approximately 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Officers responded to an injury crash near the intersection of Marlatt and Denison at approximately 6:55 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2000 White Acura driven by Blakely Mathis, 20, of Manhattan crashed with a 2019 Gray Jeep Cherokee driven by Destiny Mizell, 25, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Three people involved were transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment of their injuries. Mathis was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.
Police ask that anyone with information on these crimes contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.