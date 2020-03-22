ARRESTS
• Joseph Paul Trevail, 32, 509 N. 9th St., for criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Deborah Claudian Waters, 35, Imperial, California, for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $750 bond.
• James Allen Norton, 34, 431 Leavenworth St. #5, for violating a protection order and stalking. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Errin Nichole Loveless, 37, Junction City, for possession of a stimulant and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Tyler Scott Boland, 20, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 107, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.