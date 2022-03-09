Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 21, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for parole violation. Released on $500 bond.
Erick Lamont Smith, 56, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. 10th St. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Adrianna Zoll, 20, of Manhattan had hit a bicyclist, Bryan McGill, 56, of Manhattan in a crosswalk after running a red light due to obstructed vision by sunlight. McGill was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property at 11:11 a.m. in the 1800 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 66-year-old man reported a known woman borrowed his blue 2013 Ford F-150 and never returned it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $18,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old woman reported her car was damaged with a key or hammer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Steven Jimenez Rodriguez, 21, Ogden, for domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property and criminal restraint after he allegedly knocked out a woman. Officers filed a report at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Ogden. A 21-year-old woman reported Rodriguez had knocked her unconscious and kept her phone from her. The estimated total loss is approximately $800. Rodriguez remained confined in Riley County Jail on a $6,000 bond.