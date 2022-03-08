Zacarias Adam Salas Boyd, 21, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Isis Aireyona Arthington, 16, Ogden, for battery, interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
Denail Russell Wayne Carter, 48, Kansas City, Mo., for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
Eric Dewayne Neal, 34, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Morgen Gage Roberts, 23, St. George, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Jessie Daniel Kopietz, 30, Grandview Plaza, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Juan Jose Ortiz Mora, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd., for two counts of theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Taylor Domenick, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1600 block of Laramie St.
Jamie Jackson, 18, of Clay Center, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10th and Kearney St.
Nathen Ten Kate, 18, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
Nathen Ten Kate, 18, of Manhattan, for possessing drug paraphernalia at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
Jordan Gray, 18, of Fort Scott, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11th and Thurston St.
Denton Jacobson, 20, of Fort Scott, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11th and Thurston St.
Chase Robinson, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in 900 block of Ratone.
Harper Jonas, 20, of Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1100 block of Kearney St.
Julian Milton, 19, of Kansas City, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of an open container in public in the 2300 block of Claflin Road.
Isabel Alvarez, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Daniel Adcox, 19, of Basehor, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1200 block of Moro St.
Nathan Caraway, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of Ratone.
Dylan Vohs, 21, of Paola, for possession of an open container in public in the 700 block of Ratone St.
Ryan Brennan, 19, of Overland Park, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N Manhattan Ave.
Julian Saxon, 19, of Ulysses, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N Manhattan Ave.
Elizabeth McFerrin, 19, of Atchinson, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of Ratone St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 1:12 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan. A 59-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man hit him with his car.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:47 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 46-year-old man reported a known man stole his 2005 Chevrolet Uplander. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:32 p.m. Monday near the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Yuma St. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2020 Dodge Challenger driven by Crystal Rodriguez, 33, of Manhattan had hit a utility pole. Rodriguez was transported to Via Christi for evaluation. A 7-month-old child was also transported to Via Christi for treatment of head injuries and later to Children's Mercy in Kansas City for further treatment.
Officers filed a report for possession of stolen property, unlawful computer acts, and theft of lost or mislaid property at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Ct. in Manhattan. A 39-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man stole his iPhone 12 and used it to steal approximately $1,100 through various apps. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,830.