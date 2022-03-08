ARRESTS

  • Zacarias Adam Salas Boyd, 21, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Isis Aireyona Arthington, 16, Ogden, for battery, interference with a law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
  • Denail Russell Wayne Carter, 48, Kansas City, Mo., for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Eric Dewayne Neal, 34, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Morgen Gage Roberts, 23, St. George, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Jessie Daniel Kopietz, 30, Grandview Plaza, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Juan Jose Ortiz Mora, 2108 Fort Riley Blvd., for two counts of theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Taylor Domenick, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1600 block of Laramie St.
  • Jamie Jackson, 18, of Clay Center, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10th and Kearney St.
  • Nathen Ten Kate, 18, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
  • Nathen Ten Kate, 18, of Manhattan, for possessing drug paraphernalia at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
  • Jordan Gray, 18, of Fort Scott, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11th and Thurston St.
  • Denton Jacobson, 20, of Fort Scott, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11th and Thurston St.
  • Chase Robinson, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in 900 block of Ratone.
  • Harper Jonas, 20, of Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1100 block of Kearney St.
  • Julian Milton, 19, of Kansas City, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of an open container in public in the 2300 block of Claflin Road.
  • Isabel Alvarez, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
  • Daniel Adcox, 19, of Basehor, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1200 block of Moro St.
  • Nathan Caraway, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of Ratone.
  • Dylan Vohs, 21, of Paola, for possession of an open container in public in the 700 block of Ratone St.
  • Ryan Brennan, 19, of Overland Park, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N Manhattan Ave.
  • Julian Saxon, 19, of Ulysses, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N Manhattan Ave.
  • Elizabeth McFerrin, 19, of Atchinson, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of Ratone St.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 1:12 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan. A 59-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man hit him with his car.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 2:47 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 46-year-old man reported a known man stole his 2005 Chevrolet Uplander. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:32 p.m. Monday near the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Yuma St. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2020 Dodge Challenger driven by Crystal Rodriguez, 33, of Manhattan had hit a utility pole. Rodriguez was transported to Via Christi for evaluation. A 7-month-old child was also transported to Via Christi for treatment of head injuries and later to Children's Mercy in Kansas City for further treatment.
  • Officers filed a report for possession of stolen property, unlawful computer acts, and theft of lost or mislaid property at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pottawatomie Ct. in Manhattan. A 39-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man stole his iPhone 12 and used it to steal approximately $1,100 through various apps. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,830.