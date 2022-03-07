ARRESTS
- Daniel Richard Glynn A Hansen, 32, 430 Stone Drive No. 12A, for criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement officer and criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Katie Michael Hays, 29, 730 Allen Road No. 71, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Bryan Isaac Montoya Hurtado, 23, Lawrence, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Released on $2,500 bond.
- Chaz Andres Saenz, 21, Winfield, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Vitor Hugo Guimaraes Pessoa, 23, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Kevin Charles Mills, 22, Wichita, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
- Kaitlyn Canada Schulte, 22, El Dorado, for DUI, possession of marijuana. Confined on $2,5000 bond.
- Courtney Patrice Williams, 36, 3016 Brookville Drive, for DUI, interference from a law enforcement officer, transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
- Dawson Duran, 21, Leawood, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Jordan Issac Rainer, 18, Topeka, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- James Michaeli Cancelada, 19, Wamego, for DUI Released on $1,500 bond.
- David Allard Shaffer, 22, Wichita, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Luis Fernando Chaves, 32, 1212 Thurston St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- William Robert Davies, 19, Holton, for DUI. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Rayna Elizabeth Kittredge, 26, 1205 Pomeroy St., for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Connor Xavier McCabe, 21, 2008 Tunstall Circle, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Spencer Bradley Funk, 21, 830 Bertrand, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Megan Nicole Watson, 26, 717 Crestwood Drive, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Nicholas Lee Schmitt, 21, 725 Moro St., for DUI. released on $1,500 bond.
- Braeden Michael Phipps, 19, Westmoreland, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Danny Bernard Bryant Jr, 31, 2280 Westchester Drive, for fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer. Released on $500 bond.
- Alexis Dominic Garcia, 22, Liberal, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Max isaiah Coleman, 20, Wichita, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Travis Dean McCall, 20, 612 N Juliette Ave, for DUI. released on $500 bond.
- Rafe Quinnlan Royall, 24, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 8, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Donna Sue Myers, 56, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined, no bond posted.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Ameer Manns, 21, Wichita, for possession of marijuana at N. 15 St and Fairchild Ave.
- Jacob Brown, 20, Manhattan, for possession of drug paraphernalia at 513 Sunset Ave; Pi Kappa Phi
- Aspen Liby, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 900 Ratone St.
INCIDENTS
- Police arrested Hallay Leekeleevia Crenshaw, 29, 513 Stone Drive No. 2201, for aggravated battery after she allegedly punched a woman and stole her clothes in a Manhattan Town Center parking lot. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and interference with LEO at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman reported Crenshaw punched her multiple times while she was in a mall parking lot and stole multiple clothing and personal items that she had just been bought. The estimated total loss is approximately $406. Crenshaw was released on a $55,000 bond.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 15,300 block of Winkler Rd. near Randolph. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Sheryl Richter, 64, of Green had drifted into the ditch, hit a concrete culvert head-on, then flipped end over end. Richter was transported to Via Christi for treatment of serious back injuries.
- Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. A 62-year-old woman reported a 36-year-old woman borrowed her white 2004 Kia Sorento and didn’t return it. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 2:28 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan. A 29- and a 35-year-old man reported an unknown man threatened them with a handgun. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Baehr Pl. in Manhattan. A 33-year-old woman reported the passenger windows of her car had been shattered. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported his blue Apple iPhone 12 was stolen at Yardbar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Wayne Eugene Pinick, 67, 931 Ratone St. No. 5, for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after he allegedly threatened a woman with a tire iron and damaged property. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal threat against law enforcement officer at 6:43 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Tuttle Terrace in Manhattan. A 51-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man reported Pinick threatened the woman with a tire iron and damaged a pair of glasses and an ashtray. Pinick remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
- Police arrested Jose Reyes Torres, 53, 24 Waterway Place, for possession of cocaine, and Juan Godinez Mendoza, 49, 16 Cody Place No. 16, for criminal discharge of firearm and possession of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, after responded to a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the report at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 20 block of Waterway Place in Manhattan. When officers arrived, they found Torres and Mendoza. Mendoza was released on a $6,000 bond, and Torres was released on a $1,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Two 22-year-old women reported their car’s windshields had been shattered and one of their car’s rear tires was slashed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman and three unknown men as involved. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and criminal threat at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. 12th St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown man pistol-whipped him and a separate man threatened to kill him. Edgar Rodriguez, 26, of Manhattan was transported to Via Christi for treatment of facial injuries. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.