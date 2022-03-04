ARRESTS

  • Oscar Darren Troost, 23, 2724 Brookpark Drive, for criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Andrew Shay Franklin, 20, homeless, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $3,863 bond.
  • Radarius Javon Mack, 21, Fort Riley, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Jesse Michael Brewer, 28, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $30,000 bond.
  • Ammanuel Jonathan Simpson, 20, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $16,000 bond.
  • Maria Helena Gonzalez, 37, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Travel Davon Hairston, 30, Sacramento, California, for attempted murder in the 1st degree. Confined on $500,000 bond.
  • Evin Danielle Crome, 37, Waterville, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Dillion Lee James Hoover, 25, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 12, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released, no bond posted.
  • Lottie Nicole Sullivan, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Johnson Rd. in Manhattan. A 49-year-old man reported the catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 8:11 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man threw a cigar at the woman's face and a 20-year-old woman threw the 21-year-old man’s gold teeth inserts, damaging them. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Radarius Mack, 21, of Fort Riley was arrested in connection for domestic battery. He is currently confined in the Riley County Jail with a $2,000 bond.