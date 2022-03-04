Oscar Darren Troost, 23, 2724 Brookpark Drive, for criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Andrew Shay Franklin, 20, homeless, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $3,863 bond.
Radarius Javon Mack, 21, Fort Riley, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Jesse Michael Brewer, 28, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $30,000 bond.
Ammanuel Jonathan Simpson, 20, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $16,000 bond.
Maria Helena Gonzalez, 37, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Travel Davon Hairston, 30, Sacramento, California, for attempted murder in the 1st degree. Confined on $500,000 bond.
Evin Danielle Crome, 37, Waterville, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Dillion Lee James Hoover, 25, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 12, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released, no bond posted.
Lottie Nicole Sullivan, 38, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Johnson Rd. in Manhattan. A 49-year-old man reported the catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 8:11 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man threw a cigar at the woman's face and a 20-year-old woman threw the 21-year-old man’s gold teeth inserts, damaging them. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Radarius Mack, 21, of Fort Riley was arrested in connection for domestic battery. He is currently confined in the Riley County Jail with a $2,000 bond.