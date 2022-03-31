Marina Angela Pontis, 22, 1215 Vattier St. No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jennifer Ann Shelly, 31, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond
Monica Rose Morales, 37, Riley, for probation violation. Confined on $50,000 bond.
Higinio M Calleja Simon, 32, Lawrence, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Kelsie Birdie Spees, 32, 1316 Flint Hills Place, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $1,914 bond.
Rachelle Diane Santiago, 54, 715 Allison Ave. No. 6, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Kelsie Birdie Spees, 32, 1316 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Confined on $40 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Connecticut Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Lara Ana Graciela, 20, of Manhattan had turned from northbound Connecticut Ave. onto eastbound Anderson Ave. causing an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Emilie Boutry, 34, of Manhattan to hit the front of Subaru. Graciela was transported to Irwin Army Hospital for treatment of neck pain.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of S. Oak St. in Ogden. A 22-year-old man reported a Koblat grinder, Xbox controller, Flyby massager, and a Palmetto Arms rifle was stolen from his storage unit. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $610. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.