Police report for March 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 ARRESTSYeison Adonain Lopez, 22, Liberty, Missouri, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.Alexus Leann Marrs, 29, 517 Stone Drive No. 4301, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.Tyler Ryan Hodges, 37, 1126 Thurston St. basement, for probation violation. Released on $6,000 bond.Kelli Ilene Stockton, 26, 609 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8306, for probation violation and criminal trespass. Released on $5,500 bond.Ryan Joshua Tierney, 19, 602 Fremont St., for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.