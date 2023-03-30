ARRESTS

  • Yeison Adonain Lopez, 22, Liberty, Missouri, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Alexus Leann Marrs, 29, 517 Stone Drive No. 4301, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Tyler Ryan Hodges, 37, 1126 Thurston St. basement, for probation violation. Released on $6,000 bond.
  • Kelli Ilene Stockton, 26, 609 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8306, for probation violation and criminal trespass. Released on $5,500 bond.
  • Ryan Joshua Tierney, 19, 602 Fremont St., for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.