Police report for March 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSElias Noa, 61, Junction City, for DUI, driving while suspended and failure to stop at accident. Confined on $2,000 bond.Steven Craig Bowman Jr, 40, Junction City, for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.Adriano Faure Garnuette, 49, 212 N. 5th St. No. 2, for violate protection order. Released on $1,000 bond.Yamilett V Vazquez Mateo, 35, 209 Brooklawn Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section 'Right dead center': Why retired Adm. McRaven is neither Democrat nor Republican Bill proposes to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for EMS CNN reporter reveals new details in Hunter Biden investigation Latest News Parkland judge to decide if jurors will tour shooting site Police report for March 30, 2022 Traffic slows along US-24 during construction to Green Valley Road intersection Riley County program adds 11 households as child protective shelters Pott County official says drought led to dry, damaged roads Manhattan city government hires public information officer Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here's what to know K-State’s offense outduels Northern Colorado for home win Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley Middle teacher completes one million pushup challengeK-State paves way for more healthcare avenues with physician assistant programEisenhower MS principal Tracy Newell leaving at end of school yearManhattan man found in Kansas City after failing to appear at November trialJCHS students suspended after fights ThursdayJCHS principal reassigned, associate principal to take her placeAl DobsonRachel Ranke, Jada Moore announce transfer from K-StateReports: Tang picks Big 12 assistant for 1st staff hireRCPD arrests man after two people injured in Sunday shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.