Noah Cresencio Briones, 21, 530 Bluemont Ave., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Trevor Eugene Covalt, 18, 5301 Green Valley Road, for burglary. Released on $10,000 bond.
Katelynn Anne Renyer, 21,1001 Bertrand St. No. B, for DUI. Released $750 bond.
Sharonne Naire Maultsby, 25, 2245 Buckingham No. 3, for criminal trespass. Released on $750 bond.
Logan Thomas Saylor, 27, 5115 Vista Acres Drive, for DUI and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Anthony Rocco Conforti, 29, Clay Center, for aggravated battery. Released on $20,000 bond.
Trevor Cortez Biggers, 26, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Carlos Luis serrano, 20, 1431 Cambridge Place No. 20, for failure to appear. Released on $570 bond.
David Alan Smiley, 66, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $635 bond.
Adrian Lambert, 43, 1020 Houston St. No. 9, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 50-year-old man reported his wallet, book bag, and HP laptop were stolen from his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $612. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for rape at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 15-year-old girl reported a 40-year-old man she knows raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Heritage Ct. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported his black 2003 Ford Focus was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kimball Ave. and Wreath Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Therriana Pittman, 22, of Manhattan was hit by a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by Michael James, 35, of Manhattan as Pittman turned westbound on to Kimball Ave. from Wreath Ave., failing to yield at the turn. Yurah Jackson, 20, of Manhattan, a passenger of the Dodge Charger, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Pittman was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.