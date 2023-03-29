Christopher Curtis Lusebrink, 38, 927 Garden Way No. 14, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Keyante Naquan Marvel White, 26, 530 Pierre St. No. 4, for possession of opiate. Confined on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property, aggravated intimidation of a victim, and criminal damage to property at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 35-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man filed reports against each other. The woman reported the man wouldn't let her leave his home for 8 to 9 hours. During this time, she said the man took her phone and hit her. The man said the woman threw a table at him and hit him.
Police on Tuesday arrested Shawn Paul Samuelson, 22, homeless, after officers said he stole a car. Officers filed a report at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported Samuelson stole her silver 2016 Chrysler 200. Officers found the car in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau and said Samuelson ran when they arrived. Samuelson was arrested for theft and interference with a law enforcement officer. He also was arrested for criminal use of a weapon and distribution of fentanyl after police found him in possession of a gun and it was reported he had given a fentanyl pill away to another person. Samuelson remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $18,000.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Seaton Avenue in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported a 24-year-old man known to him had used the victim's rent money to make personal purchases. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $990.
Police arrested Jon Carlos Marte, 24, 1223 North 12th St. C, at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on his Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary and theft in connection to a 2022 burglary in the 1000 block of N. Juliette Avenue in Manhattan. Officers were called to the burglary in progress around 10:30 p.m. June 4 after it was reported Marte kicked in the door of a 26-year-old woman and 26-year-old man's apartment while they were home and stole a Momentum Cori camera, an LG tablet, an iPhone SE, an Xbox controller, $500 cash, and other miscellaneous items before running away prior to officers arriving. Marte remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $15,000.