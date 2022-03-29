Nathaniel Avery Busby, 28, 6030 Tuttle Terrace Lot 28, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
Shane Alan Amaro, 4613 Freeman Road, for probation violation. Released on $218 bond.
Dylan Chase Sparks Bostic, 20, 1803 College Heights Road No. 9, for failure to appear. Released on $472 bond.
Linda Lorraine James, 54, 1401 College Ave. No. B105, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
Ryan Eric Powell, 37, 3032 Kimball Ave, No. 8, for two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. Confined on $151,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Sunny Smith, 32, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 11th and Leavenworth St.
Derrell Goldsborough, 36, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at 1337 N. Seth Child Road
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old female reported her iPhone 12 Mini was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $640. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.