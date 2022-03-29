ARRESTS

  • Nathaniel Avery Busby, 28, 6030 Tuttle Terrace Lot 28, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Shane Alan Amaro, 4613 Freeman Road, for probation violation. Released on $218 bond.
  • Dylan Chase Sparks Bostic, 20, 1803 College Heights Road No. 9, for failure to appear. Released on $472 bond.
  • Linda Lorraine James, 54, 1401 College Ave. No. B105, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Ryan Eric Powell, 37, 3032 Kimball Ave, No. 8, for two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. Confined on $151,000 bond.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Sunny Smith, 32, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 11th and Leavenworth St.
  • Derrell Goldsborough, 36, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at 1337 N. Seth Child Road

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old female reported her iPhone 12 Mini was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $640. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.