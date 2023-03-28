Sarah Denise Nevills, 29, homeless, for violation of court order and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $13,000 bond.
Kevin Dewayne Robinson, 30, homeless, for trafficking contraband in correction facility. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Brandi Nicole McCurdy, 40, Newton, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Tobias Lamar White, 23, 2110 Little Kitten Ave., for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Victoria Haverkamp, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Makaila Craig, 20, Manhattan, for unlawful use of license and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Blake Frederick, 20, Clay Center, for unlawful use of license and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Jefferson Montalvan Sanchez, 18, Manhattan, consumption or sale of liquor by a minor and purchase, possession or consumption of liquor by a minor at Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave.
Laila Darden Simmons, 19, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana at North Manhattan Avenue and McCain Lane
Ahmad Colone, 19, Glenwood, Illinois, for possession of marijuana at North Manhattan Avenue and McCain Lane
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and interference with law enforcement officer at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. A 19- and two 20-year-old women reported a 16-year-old boy pointed a gun at them in the parking lot of Sonic. When officers arrived on scene, the boy ran but officers followed him across Westport Place into the parking lot of Walgreens, then across Garden Way where he was eventually taken into custody in the parking lot of Evergreen Apartments. Police arrested Cedric Desean Swinson, 16, 3516 Rocky Ford Ave., for three counts of aggravated assault and interference with a law enforcement officer. Swinson was processed by juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
Police arrested Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 43, 1420 College Ave. E1, on Monday in the 1400 block of Watson Place in Manhattan for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and criminal threat in connection to a Jan. 26 incident in Ogden. Police said he attempted to pry the window down on a 33-year-old woman's car, stabbed the car with a knife, and threatened her with the knife. Habluetzel remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $5,000.