ARRESTS

  • Sarah Denise Nevills, 29, homeless, for violation of court order and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $13,000 bond.
  • Kevin Dewayne Robinson, 30, homeless, for trafficking contraband in correction facility. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Brandi Nicole McCurdy, 40, Newton, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Tobias Lamar White, 23, 2110 Little Kitten Ave., for probation violation. Released, no bond listed.