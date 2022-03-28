ARRESTS
- Derrell Dyore Goldsborough, 36, 914 Vattier St. No. 4, for failure to appear. Released on $244 bond.
- Joshua Gabriel Lagasse, 33, Delta, Colo., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Brain Keith Cottrell, 35, 931 Ratone St. No. 2, for four counts of failure to appear, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,545 bond.
- Guilford Samuel Standridge, 67, Mequon, Wisc., for DUI. Released on $708 bond.
- Baron Scott Barnes, 28, Clyde, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Jacob Kyle Brittain, 25, Andover, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Scott Albery Pittenger, 36, homeless, for violating protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Preston Lamont Pierce, 53, Salina, for robbery, theft of property or services, domestic battery and violating protection order. Released on $25,000 bond.
- Tyrel Jospeh Daniels, 23, 200 S. Manhattan Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Kyle Dean Pruyn Jr, 31, Hope, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
- Joshua Thomas Werner, 32, 1022 Pottawatomie Court, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
- Cole Charles Strecker, 16, 3201 W. 69th Ave. for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
- Preston Lamont Pierce, 53, Salina, for distribution of opiate, possession of marijuana, and criminal use of weapons. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- John Logan Leroy Galloway, 29, 3913 Rocky Ford Ave., for three counts of failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $171,000 bond.
- Alyssa Marie Bickford, 19, 512 Stone Drive, No. 3106, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Phillip Levi Rickman, 22, Fort Riley, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Mahogany Shantel Hayes, 26, Asheville, N.C., for unlawful obtain prescription drug and forgery. Released on $3,000 bond.
- Trent Itol Derbai, 34, Junction City, for aggravated assault, failure to appear and battery. Confined on $11,750 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Dylan Matthews, 20, of Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N Manhattan Ave.
- Joseph Vogt, 18, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1200 block of Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for rape and attempted criminal restraint at 1:41 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported a 23-year-old man known to her raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:48 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 47-year-old man reported his black 20-foot, dual axle, Doolittle utility trailer was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.