Clara Jane Dressman, 19, Frankfort, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
John Robert Martin, 43, 765 Elling Drive, for violating protection order and five counts of harassment by telecom device. Released on $2,500 bond.
Mitchell Alan Jones Sr., 55, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Tyrell Rashun Scott, 30, 2151 Griffith Terrace, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Zackery Scott Harper, 26, homeless, for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Brady George Reed, 26, Wamego, for probation violation. Released on $6,000 bond.
David Joshua Wilson, 21, 730 Allen Road No. 59, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Andrew Steven Goodwin, 21, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 4, for battery. Confined on $750 bond.
Brian Eugene Vineyard, 46, Wichita, for parole violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Laura Jean Pearce, 37, 405 South 5th St., for aggravated interference with parental custody. Confined on $15,000 bond.
Micah Brandon Lewis Skyhorse Egan, 24, 1114 Fremont St., for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
Tyler Ryan Hodges, 37, 1126 Thurston St. basement, for two counts of domestic battery. Confined on $8,000 bond.
Misty Dawn Pankratz, 36, 324 Holly Place, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Police arrested Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 44, 411 South 16th St., at 9:15 a.m. Friday for his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. This warrant stems from Alvarez’s failure to appear in court for his April 27 arrest in the 600 block of Moro Street in Manhattan for distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $100,000.
Police arrested Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 24, 1716 Rockhill Road, at 11:45 a.m. Friday while already confined in the Riley County Jail for three Riley County District Court warrants, all three probation violations, and one Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. The probation violations stem from original arrests of interference with LEO/domestic battery, battery of LEO/theft/battery/violation of a protection order, and domestic battery. The failure to appear warrant stems from an original arrest of criminal damage to property. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $150,750.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported two Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cell phones that had been delivered to his front door were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers which allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception, forger, and unlawful computer acts at 3:30 p.m. Friday. A 68-year-old woman, Capitol Federal Savings, and Bluestem Financial Management reported a 26-year-old man had forged 27 checks made out to himself for over $4,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Buckingham Street in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man reported $600 cash was stolen from their apartment. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers which allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Marlatt Avenue and Brookpointe Circle in Manhattan. When they arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Chevrolet G350 driven by Jose Reyes, 54, of Manhattan had been driving east on Marlatt, crossed over the center line, and hit a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Maldonado, 60, also of Manhattan. A passenger of the Silverado, Juan Maldonado, 31, of Manhattan was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his minor injuries.
Officers filed a report for theft at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Fort Riley. Rent 4 Less reported a catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a van. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $400. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers which allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Arbor Drive in Manhattan. A 49-year-old woman reported her pink and silver Charter Arms .38 special was stolen from her unlocked car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $470. Four additional reports of car break-ins have been taken between March 23 and March 25 in the area of Arbor Dr., Tamarak Dr. and Hickory Ct. although none of these additional break-ins resulted in anything stolen. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers which allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Humboldt Street in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported both driver’s side tires were slashed on his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers which allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.