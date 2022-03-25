Brock Anthony Baker Odell, 31, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released on $406 bond.
Mario Deshawn Williams, 33, homeless, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Joshua Adam Jones, 32, Ogden, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined $8,500 bond.
Brecken Lyn Hess, 18, Leonardville, for theft of property/services. Confined on $15,000 bond.
Wayne Eugene Pinik, 67, 931 Ratone, No. 5, for two counts of probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
Matthew Alexander Reese, 17, Ogden, for battery and criminal damage to property. Released, no bond posted.
Alapeti Manuel Ware Jr, 18, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $25,000 bond.
Scott Albert Pittenger, 36, homeless, for theft of property lost or mislaid. Confined on $500 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Casey Lang, 18, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1127 Moro St; Tubby's Sports bar.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for rape at 4:32 p.m. Thursday in Randolph. A 15-year-old woman reported a 40-year-old man known to her raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm at 2:54 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of College Heights Rd. in Manhattan. The City of Manhattan reported multiple gunshots were fired in the area. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.