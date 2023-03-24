Ryonna Lea McWilliams, 21, 2215 College Ave. 311C, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 44, 411 South 16th St., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $17,000 bond.
Jonathan Sean Maraman, 36, Green, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Frederick J. Greene Jr., 38, 517 Stonedale Drive, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $573 bond.
Raphiel Andrew Williams, 24, Wichita, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 24, 1716 Rockhill Road, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Jaynna Elise Henderson, 22, no address listed, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Trevonn Fredrick Joe Hall, 23, Topeka, for two counts of probation violation. Released, no bond listed.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Kenneth Scott, 62, Manhattan, for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body while at Osage Street and North Juliette Avenue
Malik Peters, 26, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at Casement and Butterfield roads
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for attempted burglary and criminal damage to property at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Stagg Hill Road in Manhattan. Enterprise reported an unknown person shattered the front door of the business and entered the building. At this time, nothing has been reported stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man reported he was scammed by an unknown person into depositing a forged check and sending them the money online. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,350. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Wreath Avenue in Manhattan. A boy whose age police didn't provide reported another boy he knew threatened him by pulling a knife on him.
Officers filed a report for theft at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Stadium Place in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man reported his homemade motorized bicycle that was chained to a fence was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.