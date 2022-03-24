Narianna Dachelle Williams, 24, 2400 Himes Road, for domestic battery, criminal restraint and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $6,000 bond.
Destiny Dawn Neumayer Walli, 30, Clay Center, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $3,750 bond.
Eric John Eichem, 44, Westmoreland, for two counts of failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported 33- and 44-year-old men stole her 2007 Rocket Bahama-50 moped, damaging the starter wires in the process. The moped was later located through a tracking device and returned to the owner. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan. Manhattan Housing Authority reported an unknown person forced entry into an unoccupied apartment, damaging the door, then stayed in the apartment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan. A 19- and 20-year-old women reported two unknown men stole silverware, clothing, and a gold necklace from them. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and University Park Rd. on March 23, 2022, around 2:32 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Dodge 1500 driven by Danny Woodworth, 71, of Manhattan had been involved in a crash with a 2014 Ford Taurus driven by Steven Ensley, 66, of Blue Rapids. Ensley was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his minor injuries. Woodworth was issued a citation for failure to yield.