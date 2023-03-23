ARRESTS

  • Raphiel Andrew Williams, 24, Wichita, for three counts of stalking and eight counts of harassment by telecom device. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 41, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
  • Joseph Everet Varvel, 25, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 6, for violation of protection order. Confined, no bond listed.
  • James Robert Watkins, 41, 3304 Woods Drive, for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Deborah Ann Young, 36, 906 Vattier St. No. B, for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Cassandra Potter, 50, 2018 Fort Riley Blvd. No. 30, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $900 bond.
  • Alexander Jay Sanner, 61, homeless, for criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer.