Raphiel Andrew Williams, 24, Wichita, for three counts of stalking and eight counts of harassment by telecom device. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 41, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
Joseph Everet Varvel, 25, 801 Pebblebrook Circle No. 6, for violation of protection order. Confined, no bond listed.
James Robert Watkins, 41, 3304 Woods Drive, for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
Deborah Ann Young, 36, 906 Vattier St. No. B, for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
Cassandra Potter, 50, 2018 Fort Riley Blvd. No. 30, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $900 bond.
Alexander Jay Sanner, 61, homeless, for criminal trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 4th Street in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his car was broken into sometime over the past five weeks, and the radio, center console, and gear shift were stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Buckingham Street in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and his Glock .22 pistol was stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Richards Drive in Manhattan. A 34-year-old woman reported a known 35-year-old man waved a gun at her.