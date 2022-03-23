ARRESTS
- Jaden Elizabeth Baldwin, 16, 308 Dix Drive, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
- Kendrick Lavell Collins Jr, 23, 721 Frey Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Michael Cortez, 38, 350 Delaware Ave., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
- Brantley Ray Gonzales, 1723 Colorado St., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Aubrianna Lynn Adams, 1324 Colorado St. No. 2, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for rape at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 16-year-old girl reported a 16-year-old boy known to her raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. Manhattan Housing Authority reported a window was damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Ady Drive in Manhattan. A 52-year-old woman reported her gray 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. Home Depot reported an unknown man stole a Milwaukee flashlight and batteries. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $530. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:18 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported a cinder block was thrown at her car causing damage to the hood, windshield, and sunroof. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for sexual battery at 9:54 a.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported a 39-year-old man known to her sexually battered her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 11:22 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. 5th St. in Manhattan. An 81-year-old woman reported her bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sarber Ln. in Manhattan. Dillons reported a 20- and 21-year-old women stole approximately $875 worth of cash and gift cards.